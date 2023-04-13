Atiku Aide Reacts As British Govt ‘Apologise’ To Peter Obi

The spokesperson for the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala on Thursday claimed that the British government has apologized to the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Naija News had earlier reported that the British government apologized to Obi over his detention at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

The former governor of Anambra State was last week Friday accosted by an immigration official at Heathrow Airport in London and handed a detention note.

The spokesman for the LP presidential campaign council, Diran Onifade in a statement released on Wednesday said Obi was wrongly detained over alleged duplication offences allegedly committed by an impostor who is still at large.

The statement added that the impostor of Obi may have committed various crimes that led to the harassment of the LP flagbearer who lived for over a decade in the UK.

Bwala in a post on Twitter on Thursday said the British government has apologised to Obi for illegally serving him a detention note.

He wrote, “British government apologised to Peter Obi for illegally serving him a detention note.

“Can you now put a ‘respek’ on his name? We are now waiting for the US government to apologise to Tinubu for illegally collecting the forfeited dollars.

“Asiwaju fans oya start throwing the insults.”