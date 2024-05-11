Peter Obi Reacts As Tinubu Confers GCON Title On Awujale Of Ijebuland

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has congratulated the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, on his conferment of the Grand Commander of the Order of Nigeria (GCON).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu conferred the second-highest national honour in the country on the paramount ruler of Ijebuland.

In a series of posts via his official X handle on Saturday, Obi said Oba Adetona deserves the GCON title as one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the nation and his reign has brought peace and progress among his people.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the monarch has continued to contribute to the development of the nation and building a better society.

He also celebrated Oba Adetona on his 90th birthday, his 64th anniversary on the throne and the Commissioning of his School of Governance for Postgraduate Studies and Research at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

He wrote: “Today, I would like to felicitate with a highly revered Nigerian and father figure to many, Oba Siriku Kayode Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, on his three manifold celebrations today; his 90th birthday, his 64th anniversary on the throne and the Commissioning of his School of Governance for Postgraduate Studies and Research at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

“May I also seize this opportunity to congratulate you on your well-deserved conferment of the grand commander of the order of Nigeria, GCON.

“As one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the nation, whose reign has brought peace and progress among your people, and continues to contribute. In many ways towards building a better nation, you deserve to be well celebrated.

“Driven by your love for a better nation, and following your desire to equip future Nigerian leaders with the right leadership education and training, you endowed a Professorial Chair in Governance at the Department of Political Science at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, commissioned as School of Post Graduate Studies.

“We, therefore, celebrate your impact, patriotism, and nationalism. Your fatherly guidance and words of wisdom are always appreciated.

“As you mark your birthday and continue to reign in honour, I pray God continues to bless you with good health and wisdom. I had planned to be in Ijebu-Ode to personally pay respect and loyalty, but unfortunately, the flight I took from Enugu to Lagos could not land and was diverted to Port Harcourt due to bad weather. By the time we made it to Lagos, it was impossible to travel to Ijebu-Ode. I will arrange to come and pay my respects in the near future.“