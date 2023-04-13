100 Level Student Slumps, Dies In Kwara State College Of Education

A 100 Level student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Kwara State capital has reportedly slumped and died during an ongoing lecture.

The student identified as Aminat Tajudeen died a day to her Matriculation Ceremony.

According to Vanguard, the unfortunate incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased was said to have collected her matriculation gown for the ceremony scheduled for Thursday (today) and returned to class with excitement when the incident suddenly happened.

A staff of the university who spoke under the guise of anonymity revealed that Aminat was rushed to the school clinic after she suddenly slumped.

The source said that before getting to the school clinic, Aminat had already passed on.

She was later taken to the Muslim cemetery, Osere on Wednesday, for her Janazah and burial.

While speaking at her burial, the deceased father said “She showed no sign or symptom of any sickness. We had quite a lengthy discussion on several issues before I escorted her to get a cab to the school.”

Contacted on Thursday evening, the college PRO, Mrs Abibat Zubair confirmed the incident.

According to the institution’s Spokesperson, Aminat was a student of Music/Yoruba, adding that she was mourned by the college and students during the matriculation ceremony yesterday.

The Provost also visited the parents after the matriculation ceremony to sympathise with them.