90% Nigerians Still Depend On Hoes, Cutlasses To Survive, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed concern over the insufficient investment in agriculture and technology, noting that this has adversely impacted efforts to address insecurity and alleviate poverty.

Speaking during the 13th convocation lecture of Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin, Shettima lamented the unfortunate reality that 90% of Nigerians still rely on hoes and cutlasses for their livelihoods.

He said, “100 years ago, our forefathers were eking out a meager existence using cutlasses and hoes. Even now, 90 per cent of Nigerians are living a subsistence existence using hoes and cutlasses. This calls for investment in modern technology.

“I have a picture of a town in central Borno that was taken in 1900 and when you juxtaposed it with the one taken in 2020, there won’t be any remarkable difference.”

Shettima emphasized the importance of harnessing the expanding influence of technology to enhance the development of the agricultural sector, thereby achieving food security.

He said Nigeria can overcome insecurity once we grow our economy to radically reduce poverty levels, adding, “Only an agricultural revolution can guarantee this.”

Shettima remarked that considering the abundant arable land, water resources, and the size of the population, Nigeria has no justification for not being among the world’s ten wealthiest nations.

The vice president thanked the school’s management for naming the newly constructed Faculty of Nursing Complex, which he inaugurated, in his honour.