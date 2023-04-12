Keep On Threatening The Judiciary, You Will Learn The Hard Way – Keyamo Sends Message To Obidients

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has accused Obidients of bullying the judiciary.

Keyamo alleged that the youths were pressuring judges to annul the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 polls.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party presidential candidate (LP), Peter Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar are challenging Tinubu’s mandate in court.

Speaking via a Twitter post on Tuesday, Keyamo warned the youngsters to do a research on the fate of those who tried to influence the judiciary.

He wrote, “young and inexperienced ‘revolutionary’ wannabes who think they can intimidate our judiciary, goaded on by the now infamous interview of Baba Datti Ahmed.

“They should simply check the history of all dictators, both military and civilian, who tried to mess with our judiciary and how they ended up.”

Speaking further, the APC campaign spokesman claimed that he has seen various posts where the judiciary is being warned.

Keyamo insisted that the judiciary is one of the best in Africa and will not be “intimidated by any ‘fascist’ movement of nattering nitwits.”

“If they think they’re doing their candidate any favour, then they should keep the threats and ridicule of the judiciary coming. They will learn their lessons in a very hard way,” he added.