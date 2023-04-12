Comedian Bovi Reacts To Viral Throwback Photo Of Basketmouth And AY Together

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma has reacted to a throwback photo of his senior colleagues, Basketmouth and AY comedian after following the statement of Basketmouth denying ever being friends with AY comedian.

Recall, Basketmouth, in a recent feature in a podcast titled the ‘Honest Bunch crew’ with media personality, Nedu, said he and AY have never been friends or had any close relationship.

The comedian alleged that AY was using lies about their feud to promote his upcoming show, stating that was his usual style.

According to him, 90% of AY’s revelations during the recent chat with Chude are all lies.

A few hours after the interview made the rounds online, social media users dug up a photo of the duo pictured together years back at an event.

Reacting to the photo after a social media user shared it via the microblogging platform, Bovi threw a jab at Basketmouth, adding that the photo was taken in 2004.

He wrote: “This is Baskmouth and a fan! 2004! AY no vex o! Before you go call Chude for me.”

Bovi Discloses Reason He’s No Longer Close To Basketmouth

Meanwhile, Bovi recently disclosed the reason he no longer has a close relationship with Basketmouth.

Speaking during an interview with Chude Jidenowo, the media personality explained that he is no longer close with Basketmouth because he decided to focus on himself and his brand.

He said that there is a limit to how far certain people can take you and time will come when you will have to get up and break more ground.

The influencer went on to explain that he and Basketmouth are still cool.

Comparing their past relationship to now, Bovi claimed the period was just a phase which is bygone.

He stressed that priorities changed as they grow every day and right now he wants to be happy and take care of his family.