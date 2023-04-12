10th NASS: Tinubu To Decide Senate President, Speaker

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, is expected to decide who emerges as Senate President or Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

A source that spoke with Vanguard disclosed that Tinubu will approve whoever emerge as Senate President and Speaker.

The source further stated Tinubu is excepted to be back in the country next week.

According to the source, “In all we are conceiving, we are still at the realm of suggestions on how to navigate around the issue of leadership in the next National Assembly. Everything will still have to be subject to the thoughts, approval and implementation of the incoming president who is expected back before next week.”

10th NASS: Akpabio, Jibrin Tipped For Senate President, Deputy

Former minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio and the lawmaker representing Kano North Senatorial District, Barau Jibrin have been pushed for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

Sources that spoke with Vanguard disclosed that top party leaders are rooting for Akpabio and Jibrin.

According to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not really worried about the issue of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.