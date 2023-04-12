10th NASS: Akpabio, Jibrin Tipped For Senate President, Deputy

Former minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio and the lawmaker representing Kano North Senatorial District, Barau Jibrin have been pushed for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

Sources that spoke with Vanguard disclosed that top party leaders are rooting for Akpabio and Jibrin.

According to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not really worried about the issue of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The source said: “We are not even bothered much about where the speaker would go because the bigger issue has to be sorted out before any other one; and the bigger issue is that of the Senate President.

“Once that is sorted out, others will automatically sort out naturally. Among the contenders we have seen very competent hands and trust worthy persons who share in the vision of the incoming administration.

“Apart from that, we are also looking at state performances as well as party loyalty. Quite honestly, we have been on this matter for weeks and we have been making informal consultations across board, including those outside our party.

“Tentatively, we are likely to present the zoning suggestions in respect of Senate alone, to the president-elect and we will discuss others subsequently.

“If not for some obvious reasons of balancing, North-West, particularly, Senator Barau Jubrin would have been a perfect fit. But we have to bend backwards and appeal to him and the zone to allow the South-South take the shot while we beef up the seat with his (Jubrin) adoption as deputy senate president.

“And it is not a question of guessing who could be. We all know Senator Godswill Akpabio is the only ranking senator that could be considered.”