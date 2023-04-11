Photo Of Basketmouth Smiling With AY Emerges After He Denied They Were Ever Friends

A picture of Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth and AY comedian captured together as ‘buddies’ has surfaced following the statement of Basketmouth denying ever being friends with AY comedian.

This comes after Basketmouth, in a recent feature at podcast title the ‘Honest Bunch crew’ with media personality, Nedu, said he and AY have never been friends or had any close relationship.

The comedian alleged that AY was using lies about their feud to promote his upcoming show, stating that was his usual style.

According to him, 90% of AY’s revelations during the recent chat with Chude are all lies.

A few hours after the interview made the rounds online, social media users dug up a photo of the duo pictured together years back at an event.

See photo below;

AY’s Wife, Mabel Makun, Speaks After Basketmouth Denied Friendship With Her Husband

Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY via her social media shared a cryptic post amidst the longtime beef between her husband and colleague, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth.

She wrote: “I have come to realize that some people pass information in an aggressive manner because they know no other way. Everyone can’t be soft-spoken. Understand this and know peace.”