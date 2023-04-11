Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 11th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 11th April 2023.

The PUNCH: The All Progressives Congress has opposed northern senators vying for the senate presidency. It insisted that any northerner angling for the leadership of the senate had no respect for the party’s constitution.

The Guardian: Nigeria’s hope for a better economic outlook and more jobs continues to dim, as credits to government progressively widen at the expense of private sector lending. Economic recovery is driven largely by private-sector investment. But credit data in recent years shows increasing crowding-out of private investment

The Nation: All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have urged the ruling party to expedite action on its proposal for the zoning of Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker, it was learnt yesterday. According to sources, the governors have proposed a joint meeting of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the National Working Committee (NWC) and President-elect Bola Tinubu to take decision on the choice of the presiding officers.

Daily Trust: Amid the increasingly hot weather and ongoing Ramadan fast, electricity consumers are groaning as the already poor power supply gets even more epileptic across the country. Although Nigerians enjoyed relatively improved power supply in recent times, the situation nosedived a few days ago with the onset of the heat period, subjecting people to discomfort and sleepless night.

