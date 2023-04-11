EPL: Mikel Arteta To Sell ‘Top’ Arsenal Striker

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has reportedly included Folarin Balogun in the list of players he will be letting go from the Emirates.

Balogun presently plays on loan for a French Ligue 1 club, Reims. Reports have it that the 21-year-old professional footballer is not interested in returning to Arsenal despite his current form.

Arteta is planning to offload a host of players at Arsenal to raise transfer funds for the club.

Naija News understands Balogun scored 18 goals for the French side this season. This means he is now just a goal behind top scorers Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David.

Hopes are high that Balogun, who is a product of Arsenal academy, will come back from the loan in the summer and lead the Gunners’ attack next season.

However, according to The Times reports, it would not be so, as the youngster does not even want to come back unless Arsenal makes him the leading striker, a role currently played by the more established Gabriel Jesus.

Balogun will also be behind Eddie Nketiah in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

The England Under-21 international only has two years left on his current loan spell, and Arsenal is conscious that his price tag is unlikely to get any higher than it will be this summer.

As such, it may suit all parties for Arsenal to cash in on Balogun despite his excellent form for Reims.

The Gunners are likely to demand a fee in excess of £30million.