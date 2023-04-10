Troops Kill Bandit Kingpins In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed at least two bandit kingpins in a fresh encounter in Zamfara State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday revealed that the men of the Nigerian Army neutralized the criminals in a fierce gun exchange at Yartasha and Chabi villages in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where they were hiding.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, said one of the bandits escaped with bullet wounds.

He noted that the troops also recovered arms and ammunition from the bandits.

According to the Army General, the troops further conducted an ambush on bandits and discovered a large herd of rustled animals at Dan Marke village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The statement explained that the troops neutralized another bandit and recovered two AK 47 rifles, one hundred and fifty (150) rustled cattle, and forty (40) rustled sheep amongst other items.

Danmadani disclosed that the military high command was happy with the victory recorded. At the same time, he pleaded with members of the public to consistently provide helpful information relating to criminal activities.