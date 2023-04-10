Photo: Nigeria’s Symbol Of Justice Draws Reactions On Social Media

A statue of Nigeria’s symbol of Justice has caused a barrage of reactions on social media as it differs from the traditional image.

Naija News understands that Nigeria’s symbol of justice is depicted as a blindfolded woman holding two even scales in one hand and a sword in the other hand.

The double-edged sword symbolizes the power of reason and justice, which may be wielded either for or against any party.

However, the one shared on Twitter by former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has a different look entirely from the approved statue.

Sharing a photo of the strange statue on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Senator Sani condemned it and asked that it should be pulled down.

“This is not the approved symbol of Justice. It should be pulled down and replaced with the one we are familiar with,” Sani wrote.

The former lawmaker, however, did not speak further on where the statue was erected.

See the full image of the strange symbol of justice below:

Below is how the country’s symbol of justice statue is mostly designed:

See some of the reactions to the strange symbol of justice below:

“@chidera_nora – Change is constant, little modifications were made, and this is what we have now.

@legend_082 – I handover the task to the Kano State moral police. They know how to deal with mannequins and statues.

@offshoda – This symbol fit confuse judge.

@osquare78 – No wonder everyone has been shouting go to court go to court.

@LoneDove4 – The old one has turned to olosho, so we need this one. The judiciary needs to be restructured starting from here.

@TobiJorda – As the judicial system don Dey do hookup, their statue need represent na.

@achirobert1 – “No sir. This type of symbol should be encouraged in other states to show the beauty and sweetness side of justice. Not every pronouncement of a Judge that brings bitterness. Judges must stand on the side of truth always.

@Zinnyc123 – “They did butt enlargement for our lady of justice or it was replaced with an endowed one? I don’t understand. I hope it will not distract the CJF?

@Altojnr3 – The world has advanced passed that stage when women relied on their natural body. Now we have some jobs and lifts.

@OnyenenueEdmond – It depends on where you are looking at! Focus on her hand and forget the backside.”