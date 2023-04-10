Pastor Tomi Arayomi Gives Fresh Update On Aide In DSS Custody

Embattled clergyman, Pastor Tomi Arayomi of RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, United Kingdom has announced that his aide has been released from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Naija News recalls that Pastor Tomi, his wife and aide were arrested by the DSS on Friday.

The trio were arrested for allegedly being on the DSS watchlist for a public speech the cleric had delivered.

After the clergyman and his wife were released they fled the country while the aide remained in custody.

However, speaking via a tweet on Monday, Arayomi disclosed that his aide is safe and committed to serving Nigeria more than ever.

Alongside a picture with his wife and gospel Singer, Dunsin Oyekan, Pastor Tomi wrote “We were talking on the phone together for almost an hour not knowing we were staying at the same hotel.

“Let me just take this moment to say, everyone is safe including my aide and our commitment to serving Nigeria is now more resolute than ever.”