‘I Won’t Keep Quiet, You Can’t Jail A Mantle’ – Prophet Arayomi Tackles Buhari Govt After DSS Arrest

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian clergyman, Tomi Arayomi has insisted he won’t stop exposing the bad things going on in Nigeria as he can’t be intimidated.

Recall Prophet Arayomi and his wife Tema were arrested on Friday in Lagos by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

They were subsequently released hours later after which they fled the country immediately.

Naija News reports Arayomi is the founder of RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, UK.

While the DSS has refused to confirm or deny the arrest and detention of the pastor, sources revealed that operatives of the secret police did indeed apprehend the couple at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport.

Sources told The PUNCH on Friday that Arayomi was arrested for making “prophecies that are deemed to be inciting.”

A source said, “He was invited for questioning. He has been on our watchlist for some time now over his speeches; his prophetic speeches about the elections.”

Giving updates on Tuesday via a post on his Twitter page, Araromi disclosed that some people advised him to be quiet about the Nigerian government and continue winning souls for Christ but he will not.

He added that it is impossible for him to see injustice and keep quiet.

According to him, he is a prophet and not a pastor and somebody must talk about the dirty water Nigeria has been swimming in for 63 years.

”Peace comes with knowing your assignment! You can jail a man but you can’t jail a mantle!

”It was recommended by many that I stay quiet about the Nigerian government and that I stick to winning souls. Many headlines accused me of being a pastor! I’m not a pastor.

”I’m a Prophet! it’s impossible for me to see injustice and keep quiet. Nigeria is full of soul winners and rightly so, we must become fishers of men, but who will clean the filthy aquarium so that the new fish don’t continue to swim in the same 63 year old dirty water?” he asked.