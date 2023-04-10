Dunsin Oyekan Meets UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tomi Arayomi After DSS Release

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan has met with the founder of Restoring Isaachers Generation (RIG) Pastor Tomi Arayomi, and his wife Tahmar.

Naija News earlier reported that operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) allegedly arrested the founder of the RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, UK, Apostle Tomi Arayomi for politics-related prophecies he made.

Arayomi via an Instagram post on Monday disclosed he and Dunsin lodged in the same hotel, although he did not disclose the location.

“We were talking on the phone together for almost an hour not knowing we were staying at the same hotel,” Arayomi wrote.

“Let me just take this moment to say, everyone is safe including my aide and our commitment to serving Nigeria is now more resolute than ever.”

The clergyman had revealed on Sunday that he and his wife immediately left Nigeria after they were released by the Department of State Services (DSS) following their arrest in Abuja on April 7.

“Out of concern for my young children and my wife’s wellbeing, we made the unfortunate decision to leave Nigeria abruptly. This decision did not come lightly but with considerable prayer and counsel from our board, trustees, colleagues in the ministry and respective families. I can confirm that we are safe and will continue to work and pray for a new Nigeria,” he said.

Although the DSS did not make any public statement on their arrest, it is believed that their arrest was connected to Arayomi’s prophecy about the 2023 elections.