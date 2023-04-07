DSS ‘Arrests’ UK-Based Nigerian Pastor At Lagos Airport

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) have allegedly arrested the founder of the RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, UK, Apostle Tomi Arayomi.

The development was confirmed by the cleric’s twin brother, Tobi Arayomi, through his Instagram account @tobiarayomi, around 12 noon.

According to Tobi, the cleric was apprehended by operatives of the DSS for alleged politics-related prophecies he made.

He said, “Hello everybody, I need your help. I just received news that my brother has been detained by the Department of State Services, DSS in Nigeria. He has been arrested for political reasons, my brother and his wife, Tema.

“He just arrived in Lagos and they detained him at the airport. He is politically targeted because some of his prophetic words have troubled the government in Nigeria.”

The cleric in question had been making predictions about the 2023 Nigerian elections and their outcomes.

According to The Whistler, when it reached out to the spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunnaya on the arrest he said, “Why don’t you call the Pastor, pls.”

The platform said when it stated that Tomi’s brother alleged that the pastor was arrested by DSS, Afunnaya insisted that they reached the pastor directly instead “and not conclude with what a third party said or told you.”

However, a few minutes after, Tobi posted a photo of his brother and his wife on Instagram, stating they have been released.

Tobi stated, “@tomiarayomi and @tahmar.india are out. Thank you all for your prayers.”