May 29: DSS Must Ensure That Emefiele Does Not Leave Nigeria – Tinubu’s Ally, Onoh

President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in the south east during the campaigns, Dr. Josef Onoh, has urged the Department for State Security (DSS) to ensure that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele does not leave Nigeria for any study leave abroad.

Naija News recalls that there have been allegations that the CBN governor is planning to leave Nigeria under the guise of a study leave so as to flee the country before inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29.

Those making the allegations are claiming that Tinubu might pay back Emefiele for trying to hurt his campaign with the naira redesign policy.

However, Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu stated that the presidency was not privy to the CBN governor leaving the country on a study leave and would make no further comments on the matter.

Reacting to the rumors, Onoh insisted that irrespective of the truth to the claims, the DSS must stop Emefiele from leaving the country at all cost.

Onoh said: “I’m telling the DSS that whether the study leave is true or not, it should ensure that Emefiele does not leave Nigeria. If Emefiele wants to get a study leave, we have credible universities in Nigeria that are willing to grant him admission where he can do his study leave and these universities are ready to comply with CBN regulations regarding money transfers and payment modes to the institution of his choice in order for him to process his admission and they also accept the new redesigned naira notes as form of payment for admissions fees too.”