Tomi Arayomi: What Is Buhari, Tinubu And APC Planning? – Ezekwesili Expresses Worry Over DSS Activities

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has lamented over the activities of the Department for State Services (DSS), insisting that they are disturbing.

Ezekwesili claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari were planning to push the country into destruction.

Ezekwesili shared her worry over the state of the nation on Monday via her Twitter account.

Her statement is coming at the backdrop of the DSS arrest of Pastor Tomi Arayomi of RIG Nation and Pioneer Church in the United Kingdom, his wife, and aide.

The DSS arrested Tomi and his wife for allegedly being on their watchlist for a public speech the cleric delivered.

Though Tomi and his wife had been released and fled the country, his aide is still in the custody of the secret police.

Ezekwesili called on the DSS, which she claimed is directly supervised by Buhari, to direct them to release Ezirika.

She wrote, “I wonder what the endgame of @NigeriaGov of @Mbuhari, their ruling party @OfficialAPCNg , @officialABAT & their supporters really is, considering how determined to push the country to the precipice they all appear to be. Just look at the state of the Nigerian polity! So sad!

“I read this troubling statement issued by Pastor @TomiArayomi on their arrest and abuse of rights by officers of @OfficialDSSNG. Very sad.

“Where is his Assistant, Emmanuel Ezerika?

“The DSS is directly supervised by @Mbuhari who must direct them to release Ezirika immediately.”