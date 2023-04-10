Obasanjo Visits Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo On His 95th Birthday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, visited the leader of the Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on the occasion of his 95th birthday.

Naija News reports that the former President visited the Afenifere leader at his country home in Ogbo Ijebu of Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Decked in white attire, Obasanjo, who was accompanied by Chief Oyewole Fasawe and a clergyman, arrived at Adebanjo’s residence in a Black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) at 9:13 am.

The former president, who knelt down in the living room, subsequently directed the cleric to offer prayer for the elder statesman and also rejoiced with his host.

When cornered by reporters for a brief chat, Obasanjo said he came to felicitate with Adebanjo on his birthday and not for an interview.

He said: “I just came to felicitate Pa Adebanjo and not for any interview. You can come to me for an interview later another day for an interview. Thanks.”