Tinubu Sends Message To Adebanjo On 96th Birthday

PresidentBola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and chieftain of the Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on his birthday.

The Nigerian leader sent a congratulatory message in a statement issued by his Special Adviser On Media and Publicity.

The President commended Chief Adebanjo for his decades of spirited advocacy for a united and equitable Nigeria and for enriching the national discourse.

President Tinubu also wished Pa Adebanjo a happy birthday and prayed to God Almighty to grant him many more years of excellent health.

Be Tolerant And Empathetic – Tinubu Advises Muslims

President Tinubu has advised Muslim faithfuls to be tolerant and empathetic toward one another and to all Nigerians.

Tinubu, who spoke through the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said this on Wednesday at the el-Fitr praying ground at the Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Earlier, while leading the prayer session, Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheik Sulaiman Abou Nolla, said fasting has great blessings.

Noting that fasting was one of the five pillars of Islam, the Imam said the month of Ramadan is the month of grace, mercies, forgiveness and acceptance of prayers.

The cleric called for unity among Nigerians, stressing that togetherness and unity in diversity remained key to national development.