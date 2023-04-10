Kukah Sends Message To Tinubu Ahead Of Inauguration

Ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has asked the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to prioritise the security of Nigerians.

In a statement on Sunday, the cleric called on the former Governor of Lagos State to ensure that Nigerians are safe “because only the living can enjoy infrastructure.”

Kukah also asked Tinubu to urgently revive the minds of citizens in order to reposition the country on the path to greatness and to eliminate chains of ethnic and religious bigotry.

The Bishop also advised the President-elect to urgently begin a psychological journey of making Nigerians feel whole again.

He said: “I am hopeful that you will appreciate that the most urgent task facing our nation is not infrastructure or the usual cheap talk about the dividends of democracy. These are important but first, keep us alive because only the living can enjoy infrastructure.

“For now, the most urgent mission is to start a psychological journey of making Nigerians feel whole again, of creating a large tent of opportunity and hope for us all, of expanding the frontiers of our collective freedom, of cutting off the chains of ethnicity and religious bigotry, of helping us recover from the feeling of collective rape by those who imported the men of darkness that destroyed our country, of recovering our country and placing us on the path to our greatness, of exorcising the ghost of nepotism and religious bigotry.”