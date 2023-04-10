Insecurity, Fuel Subsidy: Itse Sagay Tells Tinubu What To Do

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu has been told what to do over the issue of insecurity and fuel subsidy in the country.

Naija News gathered that this is as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay admonished Tinubu not to listen to the advice of removing fuel subsidies and as well as tackle insecurity.

Sagay said he would not support the removal of fuel subsidy by the incoming Tinubu administration until Nigeria begins to refine fuel.

The senior lawyer while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics submitted that security was the first thing the president-elect should tackle as Nigerians need to be secured.

The senior lawyer opined that anyone trying to advise the incoming administration of Tinubu to remove fuel subsidies is trying to make him, and his party unpopular.

Sagay’s position is made amidst intensified pressure for the incoming government to remove subsidies on petroleum products.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government has pegged June 2023 as the date for the removal of the fuel subsidy, ahead of the next administration’s decision on if or not to work with the fuel subsidy.

He said “The first thing is security. We have to make this country secure so that we can do our farming, and go about our businesses without fear. The terrorism [carried out] by these people coming from the forest to destroy us is unbearable. That’s first.

“The second thing he has to do is with the economy of the country. Petroleum, for example, I do not agree that the subsidy should be removed without us producing refined petrol in this country. Let him not be deceived.

“Anyone telling him to remove subsidy is trying to ground his party and make him unpopular. The subsidy must continue until refineries begin to work. Now, when we start producing petrol in the country, the cost of petroleum products will drop sharply because most of these costs are due to transport.”