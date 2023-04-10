‘I Salute Your Courage’ — Tinubu Celebrates Adebanjo On 95th Birthday

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu has celebrated the leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Ayo Adebanjo on his 95th birthday.

In a statement issued by the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, Tinubu commended Adebanjo for his role in the pursuit of democracy for Nigeria.

The president-elect described Adebanjo as courageous and prayed that he stays alive to witness the “dawn of a new, secure, and prosperous era in Nigeria”.

“I salute his courage over the years and the useful role he has played in ensuring that Nigeria remains a strong, united, and prosperous country,”Tinubu said.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants Baba more years so he can witness the dawn of a new era where the hopes of our people for a better, stronger, more secure, and more prosperous Nigeria will not only be renewed but come to full realisation.

“I wish Baba Adebanjo good health, renewed strength, and, above all, continued grace of God.”

Adebanjo did not support the presidential bid of Tinubu and has continued to condemn the election that produced the APC candidate as the president-elect.

The leader of Afenifere backed Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the presidential seat, citing the “turn of the south-east to produce the president” as a reason.