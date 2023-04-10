EFCC Speaks On Opening Its Portal For Fresh Recruitment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has faulted reports that its portal is open for fresh recruitment of interested applicants.

In a statement on Sunday, Nigeria’s anti-graft agency warned citizens against falling prey to scammers, stating that no recruitment is currently ongoing at its quarters.

The EFCC said the clarification became necessary after its attention was called to information circulating on social media, inviting unsuspecting applicants to submit applications through a dubious EFCC Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Portal dated 7th April 2023.

According to the statement, the fraudsters mischievously added career to the Commission’s Website address to read www.efcc.gov.ng/career, giving semblance to the genuineness of their schemes.

The anti-graft agency though admitted it will soon commence recruitment, but refused to disclose further details eighter about when or a link on how to apply.

The EFCC only urged members of the public to share its caution notes to WhatsApp groups to help others. The commission added that any information to the contrary circulating in the social media space is false and the handiwork of mischief makers aimed at defrauding hapless job seekers.

It would be recalled that many have been arrested and prosecuted for such malicious and fraudulent activities. The Commission said it would not hesitate to continue to apply the full wrath of the law to bring perpetrators to book.

As of reporting time, the official website of the commission is www.efcc.gov.ng.