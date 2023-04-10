Desmond Elliot, Adams, Others Battle For Lagos Assembly Deputy Speakership [Full List]

Following the step-up of the Lagos State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun, to represent Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, some ranking state lawmakers have kick-started moves to take over his position.

Four prominent lawmakers who have indicated interest include Desmond Olusola Elliot (Surulere 1, Lagos Central), Noheem Adam (Eti-Osa 1, Lagos Central), Mojisola Meranda (Apapa 1, Lagos Central), and Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1, Lagos East).

Others jostling for the position but are doing it quietly are Temitope Adewale (Ifako/Ijaiye 1, Lagos West), Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere 2, Lagos Central), and Fatai Mojeed (Ibeju-Lekki 1, Lagos East).

Desmond Elliot

According to WesternPost, Desmond Elliot had reached out to a majority of the new members across party lines to seek their support for the position while also relying on the influence of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who is not only a close associate of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa but also a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

A source revealed that Gbajabiamila has backed Elliot for the position, promising to go all out for him to get the position.

Noheem Adam

The current Deputy Majority Leader, Adam, has reportedly gotten the backing of some members of the GAC and a prominent traditional ruler in his constituency who is close to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that some of the current first-time lawmakers are backing Adam’s aspiration, who is a strong loyalist of Obasa, while some are watching the body language of the Speaker as to who he prefers as his deputy in the 10th Assembly.

Mojisola Meranda

The current deputy Chief Whip, Meranda, is reportedly deploying her influence in the traditional institution of the state.

Meranda, the younger sister of the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahon Lawal, firmly has the backing of the APC leaders from Lagos Central. Her brother is also openly seeking the support of other traditional rulers for her, and this may likely work in her favour.

Abiodun Tobun

According to WesternPost, Tobun, the longest-serving lawmaker of the four and the current Chairman, House Committee on Works, is well-known and has a strong relationship with his colleagues. He is also a strong ally of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Tobun is the only lawmaker from the Lagos East Senatorial District contesting for the Deputy Speaker, a district that has not produced a deputy speaker since 2003.

GAC members from the district and some lawmakers who are his contemporaries are backing him for the position.