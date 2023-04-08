‘Gbajabiamila Not Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, President-elect To Return Soon’

The Director of Media and Publicity for the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has dismissed reports that the president-elect has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his chief of staff.

According to Onanuga, such reports remain speculation until Tinubu confirms it on his return from France.

Onanuga, a former boss of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), revealed that Tinubu would be returning to the country soon.

He told The PUNCH: “I don’t know about that. The president-elect will soon be back in the country. It is nothing new. We know it has been trending in the last couple of days. Of course, it is still in the realm of speculation until the president-elect says otherwise.”

Reports from inside the Tinubu’s camp claim that the president-elect will announce Gbajabiamila as his chief of staff after the May 29 inauguration.

These reports were heightened following the speaker’s absence during the presentation of certificates of return to elected members of the 10th House of Representatives at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Speaking to the news platform, a reliable source within the president-elect’s camp disclosed that people close to Tinubu had read his body language and his recent trip to France with the Speaker as enough reason for the speculation.

He said, “It is no secret that Gbaja has remained one of Asiwaju’s trusted lieutenants and political protégés. We know he (Tinubu) is comfortable with exchanging ideas and sharing certain secrets with him more than other members of his camp.

“You saw him with Asiwaju at Chatham House, political rallies, and some nocturnal meetings with him. He always seems relaxed in Gbaja’s presence. Therefore, it is no surprise to us that he has always been by the president-elect even as he is having his vacation in France.

“In fact, as far as we are concerned, the speaker has resumed his duty as chief of staff to Tinubu already.”

Meanwhile, a pro-Bola Tinubu presidency support group, Renewed Hope Advocates (RHA), has accused Femi Gbajabiamila of spreading a false report claiming he is set to be appointed as the Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement by the Director General, Olufemi-Daniels Agbaoku, the group said the report was false because there was no such consideration on the card at the time of the said report.

Agbaoku said the Speaker had become “inexplicably desperate” about the job.

He added that Gbajabiamila was the one selling the narrative, to be favoured for the job by Asiwaju Tinubu over and above anyone else.