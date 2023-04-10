C&S Church Issues Warning To Buhari Govt Over Peter Obi, Datti, Advises Tinubu

The Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Alao, has warned the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government against the arrest of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

In his Easter message on Sunday, the clergyman stated that the FG should thread softly, stressing that arresting Peter Obi or Datti would heat up the polity.

Alao urged the Federal Government to be careful over how it engages the opposition parties and their presidential candidates, adding that instead of threatening the opposition with treason, the government should reassure them that they would get justice in court.

“The Federal Government must tread softly in dealing with Obi and Datti and stop the threat of arresting and prosecuting them for treason. If they do that, I can see the scenario of 1964 playing out again, and that will be very devastating for the country,” he said.

“We have not seen enough persuasion and conviction from the government and the ruling party to convince the opposition parties and their candidates that they will not interfere in the judicial process, and this is the time to do that.”

He, however, called on Peter Obi to warn his supporters to watch their utterances and what they post on social media and stop creating enemies for him.

According to the clergyman, Peter Obi supporters, popularly known as Obidients, should know there was a limit to political agitation in a democratic setting.

The C&S leader advised President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to be magnanimous in victory.

He said, “They should realise that the campaign is over and start handling reactions as people who are ready to govern all Nigerians, irrespective of their sentiments.”