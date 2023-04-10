CCB Speaks On Punishment For Defaulters Of Asset Declaration

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has revealed what would happen to public officers who refuse to declare their assets as directed by the Constitution.

Naija News reports that the CCB said it is the responsibility of public officers to collect, fill and return asset declaration forms to the agency.

The bureau on its website revealed that erring public officers might forfeit undeclared properties as well as face removal from their office if they fail to declare their assets.

It would be recalled that this online news platform reported last week that President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, and the 44 ministers in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) among others would be declaring their assets before the end of the current administration.

It was gathered that all the outgoing presidential aides, the 28 state governors and their cabinet members, National Assembly and state assembly members, and local government chairmen will also declare their assets.

According to the Special Adviser to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Chairman on General Duties, Dr Mustapha Musa, the declaration was in line with the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, which says all public officers shall declare their assets and liabilities on the assumption of office and at the end of their tenure of office.

Musa told The Punch on Sunday that plans are underway to avail the asset forms to the outgoing officials and their successors, while noting that incoming public officers have three months to submit their assets forms to the CCB.

He disclosed that public officers are required to state all properties and assets acquired within or outside the country with the value of the said assets in the currency of the country where the property is situated.

Also according to him, they are as well to declare all their assets, including money, landed property, vehicles, shares, bonds and others and the sources of the assets.

Musa said the asset declaration forms are online and plans are being put in place to digitalise the whole process.

However, the CCB, on its website, warned that erring officers who do not comply with the constitution would face penalties.

It said “The responsibility to collect, fill and return asset declaration form rests solely with the declarant; therefore, submission of completed forms by the declarant through his/her respective head of department does not in any way exonerate declarant from responsibility or liability.

“The declarant is further required to provide detailed information including but not limited to the number, types, address, value of properties so declared and the date of acquisition as well as income derivable from the properties where appropriate.

“After completing the form, the declarant must personally go and swear to the declaration before a high court judge nearest to his workstation before submitting it to the bureau.

“Failure to declare your assets as required under the provisions of paragraph 11 of the 5th Schedule of the Federal Constitution shall attract on conviction any or all of the following: (a) Removal from office, (b) Disqualification from holding any public office, (c) forfeiture to the state any property acquired in abuse of office or dishonesty.’’