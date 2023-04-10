Atiku Reacts As Adesanya Wins UFC 287 Middleweight Title

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Nigerian-born Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Israel Adesanya on regaining the UFC 287 middleweight title.

Naija News reported that Adesanya viciously knocked out his opponent, Alex Pereira, and regained the UFC 287 middleweight title at the event held in Miami, United States of America.

The UFC Middleweight fight scoreboard showed that Pereira got 7 – 2 – 0 points against Adesanya who went home with 24 – 2 – 0 points after the Saturday night fight.

It could be recalled that Adesanya had made the first move, going on to reign as a dominant UFC champion until he lost his belt to Pereira in their first MMA meeting, five months ago.

Reacting in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, the former Vice President said Adesanya’s victory is the sweet gift for the season.

Abubakar stated that Nigerians are proud of the MMA fighter for retaining the UFC middleweight title.

He wrote: “What a sweet gift for the season by Israel Adesanya. Congratulations, we are proud of you for retaining the UFC middleweight title.”