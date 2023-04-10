Akpabio Speaks On Dumping Senate Presidency Ambition For Ministerial Slot

A former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, has denied claims that he plans to drop his Senate Presidency ambition to return as a Minister in the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Reports had emerged on Sunday claiming Akpabio may have decided to pursue a ministerial appointment in the cabinet of the President-elect, Tinubu, with his eye on a return to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs or the Petroleum Resources Ministry.

Reliable sources told Vanguard that Akpabio dropped his Senate Presidency ambition because of the decision of the ruling APC to zone the position to the South-East, with an announcement for the zoning arrangements of all the presiding and principal offices both in the Senate and the House expected soon.

But in a swift reaction, Akpabio, through his chief press secretary (CPS), Jackson Udom, described the report as “laughable and bereft of common sense.”

He said such insinuation is borne out of mischief from certain quarters who fear his towering influence and credentials that stand him out as the best for the office.

Udom said, “Those propagating and flying such kites that Akpabio has abandoned his quest to, instead pursuing to be a Minister, perhaps do not know that the former minister has won election as a Senator, and he can no longer become a minister at the same time.

“Several groups and individuals have been drumming support for him across the country, even when he has neither declared for the position nor openly expressed his rejection and dropping such ambition.

“Those canvassing such baseless propaganda should not overwork themselves over nothing. The Senator has meaningful issues to agitate his mind with, and that is to ensure the unity and development of the country and how to address the challenges of his people who overwhelmingly chose him to return to the Red Chamber.”

While calling on his supporters to disregard such distraction as the handiwork of some idle elements with the evil intention of overheating the polity, the former Minister said that he would come out soon with his position on the matter.