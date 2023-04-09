What Will Happen If My Daddy Cries On My Wedding Day – Bimbo Ademoye

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has jokingly teased her father, as she gushed over their relationship in a social media post.

Naija News reports that the thespian who has often spoken about their closeness, doubts if her father would be strong to let her go on her wedding day.

According to her, she would be going back home with her father, if he cries on her wedding day and the family will continue to reschedule the wedding until the father is strong enough to let her go.

She wrote: “If my daddy cries on my wedding day, everybody should just be going home because I’m going back home with my daddy. We will continue to reschedule the wedding still he’s strong enough to let me go. Mi o fi daddy mi sere mehn. #just kidding”

VJ Adams, Bimbo Ademoye Go Public With Their Relationship

Meanwhile, Nigerian video jockeys, VJ Adams and Bimbo Ademoye, have gone public with their romantic relationship.

Naija News recalls that in 2022, reports made the rounds online that the duo was in a romantic relationship but neither of them debunked or confirmed the news.

However, VJ Adams left Bimbo stunned with a grand surprise for her 32nd birthday, today, February 4, 2023.

Adams brought along her family to the surprise private bash, saying he knows how much she loves family.

In the video he posted online, Bimbo was left speechless by his grand gesture as she stood in awe of him.