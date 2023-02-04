VJ Adams, Bimbo Ademoye Go Public With Their Relationship

Nigerian video jockey, VJ Adams and Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, have gone public with their romantic relationship.

Naija News recalls that in 2022, reports made the rounds online that the duo was in a romantic relationship but neither of them debunked or confirmed the news.

However, VJ Adams left Bimbo stunned with a grand surprise for her 32nd birthday, today, February 4, 2023.

Adams brought along her family to the surprise private bash, saying he knows how much she loves family.

In the video he posted online, Bimbo was left speechless by his grand gesture as she stood in awe of him.

He captioned the sweet video: “I know how much Family means to you.. happy birthday Queen. Intimate pre-birthday”.

What I Think About When I Need To Cry In Movie Roles

Meanwhile, Bimbo Ademoye has revealed two incidents she thinks of when she has to cry during a movie role.

The thespian explained that she finds it easy to cry when she thinks about some experiences she has gone through.

Speaking during an episode of “Lilian’s Couch“, with Lily Afegbai, Ademoye narrated how terrible she felt after feeding her nephew a hot meal that burnt him and how her dad who is known to be emotionally strong once cried while he was sick. She explained that when she thinks about such a scenario she is moved to tears.