Nigerian Police Sparks Reactions With Easter Day Photo

The Nigerian Police Force has caused a stir on social media on Easter Day.

This comes after the force Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi via his Twitter handle on Sunday, shared an Easter message with a photo of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

He tweeted, ‘Happy Easter. Peace. Christ is Risen. Wishing you a season filled with peace, joy and unity.’

Reacting to the photo, Nigerian Christians on social media called out the force spokesperson for using such photo of the inspector general and not that of Christ.

They immediately condemned the photo, asking they pull down the photo.

Below are some of the reactions the photo stirred.

Neck Squeezer wrote, ‘why are u insulting Christians? Is he d one who rose, or is he d one who died? If u were to send a wish to Muslims for their religious celebration, will u put his pix? u don’t have respect for Christians at all! Secondly, u can’t wish us peace until u arrest oluomo.’

Amana ekwu wrote, ‘Religious insensitive. You guys should be sensitive to Religious ceremonies and their importance. Most Christians may not like this. That’s how one bank carry agege bread rising and compared it to Easter last year.’

234 Genius wrote, ‘This Man and ideal of worshiping the IGP is so sick. You can do better MR. Notice me. Take this obituary flyers down immediately. We’re not celebrating the IGP, just reference his Name at the base of the flyer if needs be.’

plato wrote, ‘Imagine wishing muslims barka da sallah and putting Mike okiros foto near the moon crescent.Una no get respect.’

Mo Suo wrote, ‘Your obviously celebrating your principal definitely not Jesus. Nonsense!’

@onyeka_real wrote, ‘Why does this look like an obituary announcement though? Pay graphic designers, una no go gree. No be every time una go dey collect from people. Sometimes, give.’

FumzE wrote, ‘The last I checked Christ was not a Nigerian police officer.’

Diji O wrote, ‘The IG has risen? Why must his face even be there?’