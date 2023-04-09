Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 9th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 9th April 2023.

The PUNCH: As the jostle for the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly intensifies, some senators have commenced moves to prevent a crisis by conceding the Senate presidency to the ruling All Progressives Congress, which has majority of members in the Red chamber. This is coming as indications emerged on Saturday that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, might cut short his foreign trip and return to the country on Monday to take charge of things with regards to the National Assembly leadership tussle.

The Guardian: Ahead of Federal Government’s planned fuel subsidy removal in June, economic and energy experts have declared that the prevailing situation and indices in the country might make it near impossible. According to them, aside from the hardship it would bring to Nigerians, most of who already live beyond the poverty line, the government has done almost nothing to prepare the nation for the new regime of removal.

The Nation: Rampaging gunmen have thrown Benue State into fresh mourning after killing 38 people in their latest attack in the state. The Friday night attack on Mgbam community in Nyiev Ward of Guma Local Government Area took the death toll in 48 hours of blood shedding in the state to 89.

Daily Trust: Last-minute contract awards and other actions being taken by some incumbent governors, who are expected to vacate office by May 29, are creating concerns in the affected states, Daily Trust on Sunday reports. While returning governors and freshly elected ones promised better deals to citizens when they recently received their certificates of return, there are fears that incoming chief executives would inherit huge contractual liabilities from their predecessors.

