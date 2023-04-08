Why I Dumped Sports For Acting – Dele Odule

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Dele Odule, has opened up on the reason he chose acting over sports, irrespective of his passion for table tennis and volleyball.

Naija News reports the thespian during an interview with PUNCH said despite his talented skills in sports, he could not combine them with acting.

Dele noted that he develop a passion for sports because the Physical and Health Education subject was compulsory during his study at the teacher’s training college.

According to the actor, he could not have pursued a career in sports because he had started acting before furthering his education at the teacher’s training college.

He said: “I am a table tennis player and I play a little bit of it even though I am not a professional player but I know the game and when people see me play they know that I am good at it. I am not a football fan at all but that is not to say that I do not know what football is all about because I went to a teacher’s college and before graduating, Physical and Health Education was a compulsory subject, so I have a knowledge of football and other sports but the one I play effectively is table tennis.

“I played volleyball for Ogun State. Volleyball was a game I played when I was in the teacher’s college and I played till the state level and I represented Ogun State in the early 80s. That is the only sport I will say I effectively took part in when I was much younger but occasionally I still play table tennis.

I couldn’t do the two at the same time. I have chosen theatre and I think I am comfortable with that. I started acting even before I went to the teacher’s training college. Immediately after my modern school I started acting and it was because I love to be well-read that I went to the teacher’s training college as an alternative to the secondary school that I should have gone to, It was when I got to the college that I developed all the likeness for sports because it was compulsory that you get yourself involved in PHE.”