‘They Have Been Begging Him’ – Presidency Speaks On Buhari Not Handing Over On May 29

The presidency has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is already looking at the exit door and nothing can keep him in office beyond the May 29 constitutionally accepted date.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made this known on Friday evening while speaking with newsmen at the State House mosque.

According to the presidential media aide, Buhari has no interest in tweaking the constitution to stay back in office or create an interim national government.

He however revealed that some persuaders have been urging Buhari to stay back in office by changing the rules or amending the constitution.

But Shehu assured that President Buhari is ready and fully committed to handing over to the next administration by May 29, 2023, and nothing will change the date.

“Nigerians can rest assured that from here, nothing will change. Before this time, persuaders would have filled up this place, begging the President to stay, amend the constitution, and change the rules.

“But given his own disposition, nobody would dare come into the Villa today and say, President Buhari, stay back, don’t hand over,” Shehu assured.

Naija News reports Shehu spoke against the demands in some quarters for an Interim National Government to be set up instead of handing over to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who won the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

The Department of State Services (DSS) also recently confirmed that some misguided politicians were scheming to scuttle the handover to a new administration on May 29 but the secret police added that it would do all within its powers to ensure a peaceful and seamless handover to a new government.