LP Crisis: Council Of Chairmen Calls For Urgent NEC Meeting

The Council of Chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) has called for an urgent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The development was contained in a communique issued by the Council of Chairmen, which represents all 36 states of the federation including the FCT, Chief Rotimi Kehinde, Chairman of the Chairmen Forum.

The council in the communique said the recent development in the party, where what it described as a few insignificant members of the NWC led by Apapa Lamidi and his gang, criminally declared themselves the new leadership of the party, was reviewed.

The council also called on the aggrieved members of the party who dragged issues concerning party matters to court to withdraw their cases in court.

As they are advocating for an internal resolution of the dispute, the chairmen directed those who allegedly violated the provision of the party’s constitution by taking internal matters of the party to court without exhausting all the appropriate instituted channels to resolve disputes to immediately withdraw all court cases.

The 36 chairmen also condemned the act of political brigandage perpetrated by this small fraction of the NWC led by Apapa and his gang and viewed that Apapa and others who were involved do not seem to appear as appropriate members of the Labour Party as no one member with the required sanity will destroy his own home.

The communique partly reads: “Barr Julius Abure remains the National Chairman of LP and Comrade Apapa Lamidi’s action along with his gang is accordingly repudiated and cannot stand.

“36 chairmen recommend that NEC should be called without further delay. 36 Chairmen uphold that the NWC meeting called by Apapa Lamidi was a nullity and it failed ab-nitio. Therefore, any decision reached therefrom is of no legal effect.”