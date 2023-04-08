Gunmen Kill 34 In Benue IDP Camp

Not less than thirty-four people on Friday night were killed in an attack on an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Benue State.

Naija News gathered that the armed men invaded the IDP at LGEA Primary School Mgban, in Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

A resident identified as Jonah who spoke with Daily Trust disclosed that the armed men attacked the community around 9 pm on Friday.

According to Jonah, a pregnant woman and her son were among those killed while many people were injured.

The Security Adviser of the Guma local government council, Christopher Waku, also stated that thirty-four people were killed while over 40 others were injured.

Waku said he was at the scene of the incident adding that the people killed were displaced from their various ancestral homes and were taking refuge at a classroom in LGEA Mgban.

He said, “We recovered 24 corpses inside the classroom while the remaining 10 bodies were picked up along the road in the community. They were killed while running away.

“It happened yesterday (Friday), about a few minutes after 9 pm. Some armed men suspected to be herders came and attacked the community called Mgban; killing 34 persons while over 40 were severely injured and have been taken to the hospital. This killing can best be described as genocide.”