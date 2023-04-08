Foreign Minister, Onyeama Speaks On Declining APC Request To Blackmail Peter Obi In US

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has debunked the reports making rounds on social media that he was suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for declining a mission to blackmail the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25th election, Peter Obi, in the United States.

Naija News reports that earlier this week, Geoffrey Onyeama made trends on the microblogging platform, Twitter, over reports that he was sent to the US to blackmail the former governor of Anambra State.

However, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement on Saturday, described the allegations as mischievous with no iota of truth.

She urged the general public to disregard the allegation.

The statement read, “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a story circulating on social media that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, has been suspended by his party, the All Progressives Congress because as alleged, ‘he was sent to the United States to blackmail Peter Obi, and he declined the request’.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs states that there is no iota of truth to the mischievous allegations.

“The general public is, therefore, called upon to disregard the story.”