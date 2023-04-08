Ex-IGP Arase Sends Warnings To Police Officers

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, has asked officers to desist from meddling in issues of land and debt collection.

In a statement on Friday by the spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, Arase said such disputes are to be addressed through alternative dispute resolution.

Naija News reports that the former Inspector-General of Police stated this when he received the national leadership of the police community relations committee in Abuja on Friday.

Arase expressed concern over the surge in human rights abuse cases in the police, adding that police officers must face the consequences of their misconduct and also enjoy the benefits of their good behaviours.

The former police boss promised to work with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to improve the performance of the officers and welfare of the men of the Force.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the committee, Mogaji Olaniya, said deserving police officers should be promoted to encourage their work in the service.

Olaniya congratulated the chairman on his appointment, noting that the committee would build on the legacies he established as the 18th IGP.

He said: “We are here to say that the fruit God used you and others to plant has germinated. We are here to rejoice with you and show you, love.

“The committee will be 39 years old on May 8, and on May 9, we want to celebrate it and we are inviting you to the celebration.”