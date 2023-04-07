What My Wife Did When She Found Out I Liked Chimamanda – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his social media to talk about his wife’s reaction after he told her that he liked the renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie.

This comes shortly after the literary icon wrote an open letter to the American president, Joe Biden where she argued that the Nigeria’s presidential election was imperiled not by technical shortcomings but by deliberate manipulation.

Adichie, in the open letter that has gone viral, berated the United States Department for congratulating the outcome of a flawed electoral process, despite its stance on “global community for democracy, and the need to stand up for “justice and the rule of law.

Speaking about the author, Sani on Friday via his verified Twitter noted that women are difficult after his wife got angry at him for liking the multiple- award winning author.

According to the former lawmaker, he did not have a problem with his wife for liking Prof Wole Soyinka, and did not understand why she had to be angry.

“My wife said she likes Soyinka and I was ok with it, and I said I like Chimamanda and suddenly she got angry

“Women are too difficult to understand. They can like but you can’t equally like,”Sani wrote

Soyinka has also been in the news over his clash with Peter Obi’s supporters called Obidients.

The playwright released a fresh statement on Friday where he said he agrees with musician Seun Kuti that Obidients are one of the most repulsive concoctions he has ever witnessed in any political arena.