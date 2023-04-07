Ten Hag Is Surprised That Christian Eriksen Is Fit To Play Again This Season

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag said he thought his prolific midfielder, Christian Eriksen would miss the rest of the 2022-2023 season after he sustained an ankle injury during an FA Cup encounter against Reading in January.

Interestingly, Christian Eriksen has returned to training this week ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 on Saturday.

The Danish midfielder who was expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season has been included in Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League game.

The fact that Christian Eriksen has arrived sooner than anticipated has thrilled Ten Hag but he is still upset about how Andy Carroll injured the Danish midfielder in January.

Carroll who is a former Newcastle and Liverpool striker was not red-carded after the tackle on Eriksen but was eventually sent off after getting two yellow cards in the game.

Coach Erik Ten Hag said, “It was not for nothing I was so angry about that tackle. It was a really bad tackle and a bad injury. I thought we lost him for the whole season.

“He is ahead of schedule and we are very happy with that.”

Ten Hag added that England defender Luke Shaw, who was replaced during the first half of Wednesday’s victory over Brentford, would miss the Premier League game against Everton on Saturday.

When asked about Shaw’s fitness status, Ten Hag said, “No. Shaw is unavailable, Eriksen is back in the squad, and for the rest, we have a squad that is ready to play.”