Erik Ten Hag Named Bayer Leverkusen Head Coach

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been appointed as the new head coach of Bayer Leverkusen.

Erik ten Hag has replaced Xabi Alonso, who has left to take over at Real Madrid after helping them to win the 2023-2024 German Bundesliga title.

The 55-year-old Dutchman has signed a contract with the Bundesliga club that runs until June 2027.

Ten Hag takes charge of a Leverkusen side that finished second in the Bundesliga and reached the German Cup semi-finals in the ongoing 2024-2025 season.

Speaking in his first press conference after the appointment was announced, Erik Ten Hag said: “Bayer is one of the best clubs in Germany and also belongs to the expanded European elite.

“The club offers excellent conditions, and the discussions with the officials have impressed me greatly.

“I have come to Leverkusen to confirm the ambitions that have grown over the past few years. It is an appealing task to build something together in this phase of change and to develop an ambitious team.”

This marks Ten Hag’s first managerial role since his dismissal from Manchester United in October 2024.

During his two-and-a-half-year stint at Old Trafford, he guided the club to two domestic cup victories. However, a poor start to the 2024/25 season, with four defeats in the first nine league games, led to his exit.

Recall that in the previous season, under Alonso’s leadership, Bayer Leverkusen claimed the German Cup and the Bundesliga, marking a historic double.

Alonso’s move to Madrid follows Carlo Ancelotti’s departure to become head coach of the Brazil national team.