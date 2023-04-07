Fuji Singer, Pasuma Weeps Over Mom’s Death (Video)

Nigerian Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, has broken down in tears over the death of his mother, Adijat Kuburat.

Naija News reported that Pasuma took to his Instagram page on Thursday evening, April 6, 2023, to share the sad news of his mother’s death.

Expressing sadness over the huge loss, the musician described his mother as ‘Jewel’ stressing she would forever be missed.

Pasuma also prayed for the deceased to rest in power and peace and pleaded with her to watch over him from heaven.

A video shared online captures the Fuji singer shedding tears over his mother’s death as Islamic clerics prayed for the deceased.

Pasuma was also surrounded by other well-wishers while struggling to hold back tears, with his eyes visibly red.

The Islamic clerics advised the music star to cry over his pain and ignore people telling him not to shed tears.

A Man That I Dumped Now Dates One Of My Big Aunties

In other news, Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai has said that a man she called off a relationship with because of his pretentious lifestyle now dates one of her big aunties.

Afegbai made the claim via her Instastory.

According to her, it has become increasingly difficult to find a genuine relationship because of packaging.

The thespian went on to disclose how the man in question would rent cars simply to impress her and when the vehicles suddenly disappeared he would lie that he changed them from his garage from time to time.