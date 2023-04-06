Fuji Singer, Pasuma Mourns As He Loses Mom

Popular Nigerian fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi, better known as Pasuma, has announced the demise of his beloved mother.

Naija News reports that Pasuma took to his Instagram page on Thursday evening, April 6, 2023, to share the sad news.

Expressing sadness over the huge loss, the musician described his mother as ‘Jewel’ stressing she would forever be missed.

Pasuma also prayed for the deceased to rest in power and peace and pleaded with her to watch over him from heaven.

He wrote: “My JEWEL! I will miss you forever! Words fail me! Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven”.

Fans Behind Beef Amongst Nigerian Music Singers – Rema

Sensational Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema has disclosed that fans are behind rivalries among Afrobeats artists.

The Benin-born singer made this known during a recent feature on Ebro, a Morning Show on Hot 97FM, New York, USA where he emphasized how African artists tried their best to stay united despite ego issues.

According to the ‘Calm Down’ crooner fans keep pitching these artists against one another, adding that he doesn’t look for anyone’s trouble as he hates controversy.

He said, “I look for no one’s trouble. I just want to make good music. I’m an introvert, I stay indoors. I don’t cause trouble, I don’t want to fight.

“One thing about African music or Afrobeats, I will say. Afrobeats artists, we have done our best to promote peace among ourselves. Yeah, we got our egos. Yeah, we got our achievements. You know, everybody got their own money and paychecks. But, one thing I have noticed is that our unity has kept us going for a very long time.”