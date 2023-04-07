Easter: Lagos Speaker Congratulates Christians, Calls For Prayers For Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has felicitated with Nigerians, especially the Christians, as they join others across the world to mark the 2023 Easter celebration in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Dr. Obasa tasked Christians in Lagos and Nigeria to use the opportunity of the celebration to engage in prayers for the country and the successes of the incoming administrations at both state and national levels.

In his Easter message issued in Lagos on Friday by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, Speaker Obasa also urged Nigerians to spend the holiday season in individual introspection and understanding that the country needs the citizens to prosper.

“No country grows or prospers without its citizens. This is to say that the roles of the citizens in the development of a country cannot be overemphasised.

“At this stage, we must see Nigeria as our country and resolve to unite to make it a better place for all.

“This means that as we pray, let’s also be mindful that we must all be willing to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of our dear country no matter which part we come from,” Obasa advised.

Obasa tasked Christians in the country on religious tolerance saying that is one way citizens can live in peace, harmony and love as taught by Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season.

“Jesus Christ taught us all the virtues of humility, kindness, compassion and fear of God. He remains a study in perseverance and forgiveness. This was why He reminded us that love for one another is one of the greatest commandments of God.

“As I congratulate you and wish you a happy Easter celebration on behalf of my colleagues and staff at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I want to appeal that we imbibe the virtues of Christ and be in love with one another.

“We should also use this period to touch lives. Let’s remember those in need. Let us show compassion to neighbours, friends and other citizens our hands can reach out to,” Obasa said.

The Speaker noted that Lagos enjoys peace and security because the State House of Assembly had constantly passed bills, motions and resolutions with the residents at the centre of consideration.

“We will not rest. Lagos, now the fifth largest economy in Africa, can become the biggest economy in the continent and further boost national progress. This is our goal,” the Speaker said.