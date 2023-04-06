Those Against Peter Obi Are Ready To Sacrifice Anyone – Reverend Father Calls For Prayers

Nigerian missionary priest working in The Gambia, Fr Kelvin Ugwu has called for prayers on the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The clergyman stated that those against the LP flag bearer are ready to sacrifice anyone to bring their ambition to fruition.

He insisted that Obi has proven over time that he can be trusted hence people should stand by him.

The clergyman’s call is coming at the backdrop of the federal government accusing Obi of inciting violence over the outcome of the February 25 poll, saying it is treasonable.

A leaked video of an alleged conversation between Obi and the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has also created fresh controversy

However, Obi, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, described the audio as fake.

He further raised an alarm that immense pressure was being mounted on him to leave the country.

Reacting to the former Anambra Governor predicament via a statement on Facebook on Thursday, Ugwu urged Obi supporters to pray for him as those against him could be likened to what Ephesians 6:12 described as principalities, powers, rulers of darkness, and spiritual wickedness in high places.

He wrote, “Always keep Peter Obi in your prayers. The forces against him are what Ephesians 6:12 described as principalities, powers, rulers of darkness, and spiritual wickedness in high places.

“These people are malicious and evil and are ready to sacrifice anything or anyone. If they can arrange fake priests and Bishops in a broad daylight, when it is strictly not called for, there is nothing they cannot do.

“I suggest that at all times, we should stand by Mr Peter Obi. He has proven again and again, that he can be trusted. And even if you don’t trust him 100%, the other options are far from being options.

“May God bless you all who keep standing for the truth. Nothing should distract you. Pray, and when there is a need to put anyone in his or her place, do so intelligently.”