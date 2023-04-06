Obaseki Approves Automatic Employment For All First Class Students Of Edo Origin

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the automatic employment of all First Class graduates of Edo origin in all Nigerian universities into the state’s civil and public service.

The approval was announced by the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq.

Okungbowa noted that the gesture was commendable and would result in the Edo State Civil and Public Service being equipped with the best brains to engender the vision of making Edo the best place to live and work by 2050.

He disclosed that the gesture was initially extended to the Best Graduating Students of the Edo State University, Uzairue, during its 3rd Convocation Ceremony but was later extended to the University of Benin and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

Okungbowa said the names of 15 First Class graduates and the Best Graduating Students from the universities have since been forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for further action.

He called on Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities to “forward the names and particulars of First Class students, who are Edo indigenes, to the Edo State Government for the purpose.”

Naija News reports that Edo State is the highest paying state government among Nigerian States, as Governor Obaseki had raised the minimum wage in the state to N40,000.