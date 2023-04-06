NLC Wades Into Labour Party Crisis, Reveals Authentic National Chairman

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has thrown its weight behind the embattled national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, declaring that he is still the chairman of the party.

Naija News reports that the NLC made this known in a statement to newsmen on Thursday by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

He stated that the current leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party was a plan to weaken the party from within or distract it from its fight to reclaim its victories at the polls.

According to the NLC, the grounds for suspending the party chairman and others either in the courtroom or outside it, are not there even as mischievous forces orchestrate evil.

Ajaero stated that Julius Abure and Umar Farouk remain executives of the party and also urged the court to review its decision forthwith.

The statement read: “We are alarmed by the decision of Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja via exparte to suspend from office the National Chairman, the National Secretary, National Treasurer and the Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Messrs Julius Abure, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim, Clement Ojukwu and Opara respectively on unfounded/unproven and highly speculative and malicious allegations of corruption, perjury and forgery by elements whose interest in the party could best be described as doubtful or dubious.

“The court order according to Justice Hamza Muazu is to subsist “pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice for interlocutory injuction”.

“The ruling was sequel to a motion exparte filed along the substantive suit by eight so-called aggrieved members of the party including the Chairman of the party in Abure’s ward.

“We view the decapitation of the leadership of the party with great suspicion which cannot be far from the intent to weaken the party from within or distract it from its fight to reclaim its victories at the polls.

“In light of this, we urge the courts to exercise utmost caution in entertaining frivolous suits and spurious prayers from mercenary party members as they are capable of compromising the integrity of the courts.

“We similarly join the league of those who canvass against the casual use of exparte in light of the grieviouness of the injuries they quite often inflict.

“We also note that this extant court order does not only violate the principle of presumption of innocence, a cardinal pillar of our judicial system, it is an affront to justice itself. We find it curious that while ex-convicts continue to occupy ample space in the public service or space without let or hindrance, those yet to be found guilty are already being harangued or hounded are being debarred from holding office.

“Finally, the continued relevance of our courts cannot be divorced from the quality of their decisions or rulings. Accordingly, our courts are advised to refrain from taking decisions which portray them as having descended into the arena, or worse still, make them pocketable.

“On our part, the grounds for suspending the quartet, either in the courtroom or outside it, are not there even as mischievous forces orchestrate evil. The quartet, therefore, remain executives of the party. In light of the foregoing, we invite the honourable court to review its decision forthwith.

“On the next adjourned date we are going to be in court in our numbers to listen to the Judge.”